Jay Cutler: Interest from Dolphins was ‘unique situation’

It sounds like Jay Cutler would have considered coming out of retirement for one team and only one team.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback said Saturday that coach Adam Gase’s presence was vital to his decision to play for the team, and that he would not have been interested in learning a brand new offense at this stage of his life.

NEW @MiamiDolphins QB, Jay Cutler: I wasn't coming back to learn a new offense. This was a unique situation pic.twitter.com/zqBLIu1FuY — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 12, 2017

Cutler: Was pretty unique knowing Adam. I had to explore it, I wanted NO regrets. #FinsUp — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 12, 2017

Gase was Cutler’s offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2015. It was a big factor in the decision, as reports indicated Cutler was reluctant to return to football. The quarterback sure makes it sound like Gase is one of the only guys he would have considered playing for.