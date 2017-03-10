Jay Cutler, Jets reportedly have mutual interest

Jay Cutler was linked to the Jets even before he was released by the Bears, so it makes sense that all signs put to him ending up in New York.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Friday morning that there is mutual interest between Cutler and the Jets.

“The Jets do have some interest in Jay Cutler. And I’m told he has interest in them as well,” Rapoport said. “At this point it’s really a matter of fit. There are a couple questions the Jets have to ask themselves: Is Jay Cutler the kind of quarterback that you want in your quarterback room? They have a couple young guys who they’d like to bring along — Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. Jay Cutler does not always have the greatest reputation for dealing with teammates, whether or not that is reality we’re not exactly sure. But do you want to bring Jay Cutler into your quarterback room? That’s one question.”

At this point, the Jets may not have a choice. Neither Hackenberg nor Petty is ready to be an NFL starter, and no quarterback available is more experienced than Cutler.

“It is pretty obvious, though, he is the best veteran quarterback option out there,” Rapoport added. “I would expect some sort of contact between Cutler and the Jets some point soon.”

The Jets are also reportedly interested in exploring a trade for Trevor Siemian if the Denver Broncos land Tony Romo.

Cutler will turn 34 next month. He appeared in just five games last season due to injury and finished with five interceptions compared to only four touchdown passes.

Perhaps the Jets will surprise us, but it’s hard not to feel like Cutler in New York would be a disaster waiting to happen. Although he got torn apart by Damien Woody over it, Bill Simmons had a point when he sent this tweet on Thursday.