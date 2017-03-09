Ad Unit
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Jay Cutler likely to sign with Jets?

March 9, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jay Cutler

The Chicago Bears are set to release Jay Cutler, and there may only be one logical landing spot for the 33-year-old quarterback.

Get ready, New York Jets fans.

As several NFL reporters noted on Thursday, Cutler may be destined to wind up in white and green.

Michael Silver of NFL.com also expects the Jets to consider signing Cutler, but he wonders if they have their eye on the Kirk Cousins situation in Washington.

Cutler could simply be the only viable starting option — if you want to call him that — left on the free agent market. The only two quarterbacks the Jets have at the moment are Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, and the other nightmare scenario is one New York fans don’t want to consider.

Should Cutler end up with the Jets, we imagine he and the New York media will be a match made in heaven.


