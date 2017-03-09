Jay Cutler likely to sign with Jets?

The Chicago Bears are set to release Jay Cutler, and there may only be one logical landing spot for the 33-year-old quarterback.

Get ready, New York Jets fans.

As several NFL reporters noted on Thursday, Cutler may be destined to wind up in white and green.

For now, the list of teams with a potential interest in Jay Cutler starts with…the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Jay Cutler to the #Jets is the most likely, stop-gap scenario. Neither Petty nor Hackenberg are ready to start. Team may still draft someone — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) March 9, 2017

Michael Silver of NFL.com also expects the Jets to consider signing Cutler, but he wonders if they have their eye on the Kirk Cousins situation in Washington.

I expect the Jets to strongly consider the possibility of signing Jay Cutler. We'll see what happens. Would they make a run at Cousins? — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 9, 2017

Cutler could simply be the only viable starting option — if you want to call him that — left on the free agent market. The only two quarterbacks the Jets have at the moment are Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, and the other nightmare scenario is one New York fans don’t want to consider.

Should Cutler end up with the Jets, we imagine he and the New York media will be a match made in heaven.