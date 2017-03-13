Ad Unit
Report: Jay Cutler likely to visit Jets

March 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler is reportedly likely to visit the New York Jets, and the two sides have at least touched base with each other.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets and Cutler are looking into the possibility of joining up together. It’s unclear how strong the interest is on both sides and how realistic the possibility is that Cutler will end up in New York in 2017.

We have heard previously that the two sides have mutual interest. It sounds like they’re headed in the direction of formalizing that interest and really looking into the possibility of Cutler in New York.


