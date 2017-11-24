Jay Cutler will not play against Patriots due to concussion

It’s official: Jay Cutler will not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots because of his concussion.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was knocked out of his team’s last game and was placed in concussion protocol. He missed practice during the week, though he did throw some passes on Thursday.

On Friday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said that Cutler will miss the game and that Matt Moore will start.

Gase: "It was good that [Moore] actually got a week to practice," as opposed to his last start, which was on a Thursday night. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 24, 2017

Moore has seen action in three games this season and has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 4-6 Dolphins have lost four in a row and are greater than two touchdown underdogs against the Patriots.