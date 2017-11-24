pixel 1
Friday, November 24, 2017

Jay Cutler will not play against Patriots due to concussion

by Larry Brown

Jay Cutler

It’s official: Jay Cutler will not play on Sunday against the New England Patriots because of his concussion.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was knocked out of his team’s last game and was placed in concussion protocol. He missed practice during the week, though he did throw some passes on Thursday.

On Friday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said that Cutler will miss the game and that Matt Moore will start.

Moore has seen action in three games this season and has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 4-6 Dolphins have lost four in a row and are greater than two touchdown underdogs against the Patriots.

