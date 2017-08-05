Ad Unit
Report: Jay Cutler leaning toward remaining retired

August 5, 2017
by Grey Papke

The interest from the Miami Dolphins is real, but one report indicates that quarterback Jay Cutler is unconvinced about a return to the NFL.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Cutler has given the Dolphins’ situation a lot of thought, and may still be swayed by coach Adam Gase. However, for now, he is still leaning toward remaining retired.

Gase has confirmed that the Dolphins have spoken to Cutler, but nothing is close. At this rate, it sounds like nothing may end up getting done.

