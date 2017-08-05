Report: Jay Cutler leaning toward remaining retired

The interest from the Miami Dolphins is real, but one report indicates that quarterback Jay Cutler is unconvinced about a return to the NFL.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Cutler has given the Dolphins’ situation a lot of thought, and may still be swayed by coach Adam Gase. However, for now, he is still leaning toward remaining retired.

As Cutler continues contemplating a return to football this weekend after talks with Gase, he is now leaning heavily toward staying retired. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

I’m told Cutler is giving this a long, hard look because this situation was literally the only scenario he thought could pull him back in. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

But even with potential to play for Gase and a solid supporting cast, if Tannehill needs surgery, it’s looking like it still won’t sway him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

I just wouldn’t fully close door because (a) Cutler isn’t 100.0 percent sure, (b) Gase is one convincing dude if goes into sales-pitch mode. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 5, 2017

Gase has confirmed that the Dolphins have spoken to Cutler, but nothing is close. At this rate, it sounds like nothing may end up getting done.