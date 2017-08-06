Report: Jay Cutler could stay with Dolphins for more than a year

Jay Cutler is, for now, a one-year solution for the Miami Dolphins, but it’s reportedly not completely out of the realm of possibility that his stay ends up being longer than that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that, while right now there are no plans for Cutler to play for Miami past 2017, there is a chance that could change if the marriage is a successful one.

“Presumably this is just a one year thing for Jay Cutler,” Rapoport said on NFL Network Sunday. “But of course, if he’s having success, if they’re going well, if they can make sure that this is a long-term deal rather than a short-term deal, certainly possible it could be more than just one year.

“He’s under contract now for just a year, but Carson Palmer was actually in a similar situation. (He) was probably set to retire when he was with (the) Oakland Raiders, goes to Arizona, rejuvenates his career, and obviously is still playing to this day.”

Ryan Tannehill has now suffered two partial ACL tears in less than a year, so it makes sense for the Dolphins to consider his long-term future. Cutler is probably back on for a year and then will head to the broadcast booth where, as Rapoport notes, FOX is holding a spot down for him. Still, when it comes to extending his stay, stranger things have happened.