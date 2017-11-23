Jay Cutler reportedly throws passes in practice

Jay Cutler appears to be taking steps towards playing this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was knocked out of the game during his team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend and was placed in concussion protocol. He did not practice early this week as he remained in concussion protocol.

But the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad reported Thursday that Cutler was throwing passes while wearing a helmet in the early part of the team’s practice.

According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Dolphins coach Adam Gase had said that he would be comfortable playing Cutler in a game even if he didn’t practice this week.

Jay Cutler remains in the protocol. "Once they let me know what's going on in the stages of the protocol, I'll go from there. … It's one of those things, I can't do anything about that." Said he would be comfortable playing Cutler without practice because he's a veteran player. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 23, 2017

The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday. Matt Moore is the team’s other option if they decide not to play Cutler.