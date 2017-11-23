pixel 1
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Jay Cutler reportedly throws passes in practice

November 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler appears to be taking steps towards playing this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was knocked out of the game during his team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend and was placed in concussion protocol. He did not practice early this week as he remained in concussion protocol.

But the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad reported Thursday that Cutler was throwing passes while wearing a helmet in the early part of the team’s practice.

According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Dolphins coach Adam Gase had said that he would be comfortable playing Cutler in a game even if he didn’t practice this week.

The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday. Matt Moore is the team’s other option if they decide not to play Cutler.

