Jay Cutler’s wife Kristin Cavallari seems fed up with this ‘football s—‘

Jay Cutler decided to leave a job with FOX Sports to continue his NFL career for at least another season, and it’s fair to wonder if his wife thinks he made the wrong choice.

Cutler left Sunday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he appeared to suffer a concussion. Prior to his exit, he threw three interceptions to give him nine picks in nine games this season. Somewhere around the time Cutler took a hit to the head, his wife Kristin Cavallari expressed her frustration with this “football s—” on Instagram:

Jay Cutler's wife Kristin Cavallari wants to tell us all how she really feels about this 'football s—' pic.twitter.com/dKFgYYU2Nm — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) November 20, 2017

Cutler has already suffered cracked ribs this season, so the concussion is just his latest injury. The $10 million the Dolphins are paying him probably helps dull the pain, but Cavallari has been open about expressing concern for her husband’s health in the past. It would not be a surprise if she is ready for Jay to hang up the cleats for good.