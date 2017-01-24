Jay Gruden expects to have Kirk Cousins back next season

There are questions about whether or not Kirk Cousins will be back in Washington next season, but Jay Gruden doesn’t seem concerned.

The Washington head coach told reporters at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday that he expects to have his quarterback back.

Jay Gruden spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl. Said he anticipates Kirk Cousins, a pending free agent, to return with the #Redskins — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) January 24, 2017

Washington placed the franchise tag on Cousins last year, which makes him a free agent now. The team has a few options with him. They can try to sign him to a long-term deal, they can franchise tag him again, or they can let him test the market.

There are two options they have for the franchise tag — an exclusive or non-exclusive tag. An exclusive tag means only they can sign him. A non-exclusive tag means other teams could sign Cousins to an offer sheet. If Cousins signs an offer sheet elsewhere, Washington would have a chance to match or receive two draft picks as compensation if they do not.

Cousins threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season and nearly 5,000 yards. There are reports that the 49ers would be interested in him if he gets a non-exclusive tag or hits the market.