Jay Gruden reportedly fires entire Washington defensive staff

The Washington Redskins missed the playoffs this season after winning the NFC East division last year, and Jay Gruden believes the team’s struggles on defense had a lot to do with that. In order to address that problem, Gruden is dismissing his entire defensive staff.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Thursday that Gruden has decided to part ways with all of his defensive assistants.

Skins coach Jay Gruden is parting with his entire defensive staff I'm told. Starting over on that side of the ball — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 5, 2017

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones confirmed that the Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and several other coaches.

Washington ranked 28th in the NFL this season with 377.9 yards allowed per game. They gave up 23.9 points per game, which was middle of the pack and ranked 14th.

It was quite the opposite for Gruden’s team offensively. Washington ranked third in the NFL with 403.4 yards of offense per game and 12th with 24.8 points per game. They lost a number of shootouts and could never seem to come up with big stops, which is likely why Gruden had seen enough.