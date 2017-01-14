Ad Unit
Jay Gruden may call plays for Washington next season

January 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

With offensive coordinator Sean McVay off to coach the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Redskins may transfer play-calling duties to someone quite familiar.

According to CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora, coach Jay Gruden may take over offensive play-calling duties, with quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh likely being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Gruden called Washington’s plays in 2014, his first year there, having done the same as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator prior to that. If he can do it without being spread too thin in his responsibilities, it would be a workable solution. The team still hasn’t hired a defensive coordinator yet, though they’re interviewing some well-known candidates. Hiring someone strong for that position would probably help make the solution easier from Gruden’s point of view.


