Jay Gruden may call plays for Washington next season

With offensive coordinator Sean McVay off to coach the Los Angeles Rams, the Washington Redskins may transfer play-calling duties to someone quite familiar.

According to CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora, coach Jay Gruden may take over offensive play-calling duties, with quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh likely being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Skins very likely to promote QB coach Matt Cavanaugh to OC, w/HC Jay Gruden calling plays. Expected to lose assistant Wes Phillips to LAR… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2017

Gruden called Washington’s plays in 2014, his first year there, having done the same as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator prior to that. If he can do it without being spread too thin in his responsibilities, it would be a workable solution. The team still hasn’t hired a defensive coordinator yet, though they’re interviewing some well-known candidates. Hiring someone strong for that position would probably help make the solution easier from Gruden’s point of view.