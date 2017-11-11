Jeremy Hill placed on IR with ankle injury

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill has been a major disappointment since his exciting rookie season in 2014, and things are not going to get any better for the former LSU star as he heads toward free agency.

Hill has been battling an ankle injury that forced him to sit out in Week 9, and the Bengals announced on Saturday that they are placing him on injured reserve.

Bengals placed RB Jeremy Hill on Reserve/Injured list and waived K Marshall Koehn. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2017

Hill averaged just 3.1 yards per carry prior to the injury, which was consistent with the way he has struggled over the past three seasons. Rookie Joe Mixon has clearly been ahead of Hill on the depth chart, and Cincinnati’s backfield will now be Mixon’s for the remainder of the season.