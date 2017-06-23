Jeremy Kerley ‘didn’t have a lot of respect’ for former Jets OC Chan Gailey

Jeremy Kerley had his worst season as a pro with the New York Jets in 2015 before he became a key piece of the San Francisco 49ers’ offense last season. I guess that’s what happens when you have an offensive coordinator you respect.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Kerley spoke about catching only 16 passes in 16 games back in 2015. He blamed former Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

“What changed a lot for me was in my fifth year, in New York, somebody telling me that, for whatever the reason was, I wasn’t good enough to play in that offense or I wasn’t a fit for that offense,” Kerley said. “And even though I knew I was, it still pissed me off to the point where I was just like, ‘You know, what can I do to try to separate myself or stand out more?’ And I think, just from that point on and 2015 was by far my worst year in the league.

“I absolutely hated the NFL. I wasn’t getting any playing time at receiver; I was just strictly punt return. Me and Chan Gailey were always … we didn’t see eye-to-eye. I didn’t have a lot of respect for him. It was probably the same for him.”

Gailey retired at the end of last season after spending two years with the Jets. According to Kerley, Gailey was too set in his ways to get the most out of his players.

“Chan was just one of those type of guys that he has his mind set up before he sees whoever’s there,” Kerley added. “I mean, he just wasn’t a fit for me, so when we came in it was kind of like, I had just signed a four-year, $16-million extension. So I’m assuming this is my time, I’m going to play or I get to maximize my play. And it was the exact opposite. I can’t speak highly of a guy who never really let me have an opportunity to prove…

“For whatever the reason was, I just feel like we were going to bump heads after that. I don’t say this about a lot of people, but I don’t really have a lot of respect for that and how that situation went.”

Kerley, who caught 64 passes for 677 yards and three touchdowns last season, is not the only one who has been critical of Gailey. Jets running back Matt Forte recently questioned the way Gailey handled the backfield in 2016.

Kerley made similar remarks (read them here) after he signed with the 49ers last offseason, but he didn’t single Gailey out. Apparently the wounds are still fresh.

H/T Pro Football Talk