Jeremy Maclin says Chiefs left him voicemail telling him he was cut

Jeremy Maclin spent just two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before the team decided to part ways with him, and they didn’t even give the receiver the courtesy of a face-to-face meeting on his way out the door.

On Thursday, Maclin told PFT Live that he was shocked to learn he had been released. The way he learned about it was even more surprising.

“Through a voicemail,” Maclin said when asked how the Chiefs told him he was cut. “[From G.M.] John Dorsey. I was upset, I was shocked. Apparently, they had been trying to trade me for two or three months. Which who knows if that’s true or not? I would just think that … a guy who is going into his ninth year would know if he’s being shopped or not.”

That’s a bad look for the Chiefs organization, but Maclin said he doesn’t want to dwell on the past.

“It is what it is. I still have respect for Big Red, still have respect for the organization. I’m not going to bad mouth anybody or talk any dirt on anybody,” he added. “It was an unfortunate situation. They felt like they didn’t want me as a player anymore, so it is what it is. I’m happy with where I am right now, and I think that might be the last time I talk about what I call my former life. So I don’t think I want to talk about that anymore.”

Maclin also acknowledged that he has heard the reports about the Chiefs thinking he lost a step, and he says he was never approached about taking a pay cut.

While a voicemail is better than the way this NFL player learned he had been traded, you can understand why Maclin was upset.