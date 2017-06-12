Jeremy Maclin reportedly choosing between Ravens, Bills

Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has reportedly narrowed his decision down to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Maclin is expected to sign with either the Bills or Ravens as early as Monday.

The teams involved, #Bills and #Ravens, expect a decision from FA WR Jeremy Maclin today. That should start the ball rolling for Eric Decker — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2017

Maclin was surprisingly released by the Kansas City Chiefs recently after just two seasons with the team. He caught 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year in K.C., but he was limited to just 44 receptions, 536 yards and two scores in 12 games last season.

At least one other team is said to be interested in Maclin, but the Bills and Ravens make the most sense. Both teams have a need at wide receiver, and Baltimore in particular has always been a good landing spot for veteran pass-catchers.