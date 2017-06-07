Report: Jeremy Maclin meeting with Bills, Ravens

Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has already visited with one prospective employer, and is set to check out a second.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Maclin spent Tuesday and Wednesday visiting with the Buffalo Bills, though he left without signing. He is now set to travel to Baltimore for a Wednesday meeting with the Ravens. It is unclear if Maclin will take any further visits beyond those two.

Both destinations would make sense for Maclin, with both squads lacking depth at the receiver position. Baltimore would also give Maclin the opportunity to reunite with Marty Mornhinweg, who was his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles.

At least one other team has looked into signing Maclin, but it stands to reason that Buffalo and Baltimore, as the teams who got his first two visits, interest him the most.