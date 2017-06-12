Report: Jeremy Maclin signs two-year deal with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens landed a potential No. 1 wide receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jeremy Maclin has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Ravens.

Ravens and WR Jeremy Maclin agree to a two-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2017

Maclin had reportedly narrowed his decision down to the Ravens and Buffalo Bills. As we saw with Steve Smith and Derrick Mason before him, veteran wide receivers have carved out a significant role with Baltimore in the past. That likely factored into Maclin’s decision.

The Ravens had a major need at wideout with Smith having retired, and Schefter notes that they could still be in on Eric Decker even after signing Maclin.