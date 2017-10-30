Jerrell Freeman suspended 10 games for second PED violation

The Chicago Bears will likely be without linebacker Jerrell Freeman for the remainder of the 2017 season, as the veteran has been suspended 10 games for his second violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Bears announced the news on Monday:

Effective immediately, Jerrell Freeman has been suspended 10 game. pic.twitter.com/vt8kvsc5QN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2017

Freeman can appeal the suspension, but the team’s statement makes it seem as though he is not planning to.

Freeman was also suspended four games last November for a PED violation. The 31-year-old had been placed on injured reserve earlier this season after he suffered a pectoral injury. Freeman, a team captain, appeared in 12 games for the Bears last season and only one this year. He signed a three-year, $6 million contract during the 2016 offseason.