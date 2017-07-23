Jerry Jones has seen ‘absolutely nothing’ linking Ezekiel Elliott to domestic violence

The NFL is reportedly getting close to concluding its investigation into allegations of domestic violence against Ezekiel Elliott, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems confident nothing incriminating has been uncovered.

On Sunday, Jones told reporters he has seen “absolutely nothing” in the league’s investigation that would indicate Elliott is guilty of domestic violence.

Jerry Jones on NFL's Ezekiel Elliott investigation: "There's absolutely nothing I've seen that has to do with domestic violence." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 23, 2017

Head coach Jason Garrett also offered public support for Elliott.

Jason Garrett: "We believe in Zeke Elliott as a person and as a player. … He's not perfect. He makes mistakes. We all make mistakes." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 23, 2017

Jason Garrett says he recently had a productive talk with Ezekiel Elliott about his off-the-field actions — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 23, 2017

Elliott’s ex-girlfriend mentioned domestic violence again in an Instagram post over the weekend, noting that she got out of a “very toxic relationship” a year ago. Elliott was not charged in the case, but the NFL is still considering disciplinary action.

In addition to the domestic violence allegations, Elliott has been at the center of many other off-field matters. He recently was investigated by Dallas police for his alleged involvement in an assault. He also exposed a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Regardless of how confident Jones and Garrett are in Elliott’s character, the 21-year-old may be starting the 2017 season with a suspension.