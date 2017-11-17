Jerry Jones apologizes after video of racially charged comment emerges

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized Friday after video of him making a racially charged comment four years ago surfaced online.

The video was originally obtained by the Blast, and it was taken in 2013 at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas. In the video, Jones was asked by a white male to videotape a message for his fiancee ahead of their wedding.

“Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding,” Jones says to the camera. “Now, you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?”

According to the Blast, the fan only recently shared the video due to the current discussion around race in the NFL.

“That comment was inappropriate,” Jones said in a statement, via David Moore of SportsDay. “It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.”

The video comes at a bad time for Jones, who has been among the most vocally opposed to players kneeling during the national anthem. He’s also in the midst of a massive feud with Roger Goodell and some of his fellow owners.