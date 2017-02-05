Jerry Jones booed by fans after being introduced as Hall of Famer

There is not a lot of love for Jerry Jones in Houston.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner was introduced to the NRG Stadium as a member of the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and he unsurprisingly got a chilly reception.

Jerry Jones just got booed while they introduced the new HOFers here. He responded with a wink. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2017

You can hear it here:

Not many Cowboys fans in the building pic.twitter.com/g6Yp5BAsiU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 5, 2017

Not everyone in Texas loves the Cowboys, especially in Houston, where they have their own franchise. Plus, Jones is a pretty controversial figure if you don’t love the Cowboys. He likes to stir things up and, as the man in charge of one of the most polarizing teams in the NFL, elicits a lot of strong opinions. Houston in particular probably wouldn’t be very fond of him.