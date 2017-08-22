Jerry Jones refuses to comment on reported Roger Goodell extension

We have no idea if Jerry Jones would have been in favor of Roger Goodell getting an extension before Goodell decided to suspend Ezekiel Elliott, but now is probably not the best time to ask the Dallas Cowboys owner his opinion.

In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones said he is not going to comment about whether he feels Goodell deserves to have his contract extended five years.

“That’s obviously an internal, very internal thing and I would not comment about it,” Jones said, as transcribed by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “And I don’t want that to be interpreted. I just will not comment about it. I’m one of the people that are basically involved in how that is being negotiated. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment about it.”

As an NFL owner, Jones is involved in any decision regarding the commissioner’s future. However, the league’s owners reportedly elected a committee of six of their peers in May that will negotiate Goodell’s contract, and Jones is not among those six owners.

Goodell’s current contract runs through 2019, so a five-year extension would keep him in his current role through at least 2024. Some owners, including Jones, reportedly feel that Goodell has been making too much money with his annual bonuses, which have made the commissioner’s $4 million annual salary seem like chump change.

Of course, there are other things Jones may be considering when thinking about Goodell’s future. We already know how Jones feels about Elliott’s six-game suspension, so it is probably wise of Jerry to bite his tongue for the time being.