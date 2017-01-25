Jerry Jones tries to cool speculation about Tony Romo

One of the hottest topics of the NFL offseason will undoubtedly be what the Dallas Cowboys elect to do with quarterback Tony Romo.

After months of speculation on that front, even Jerry Jones has grown tired of talking to the media about it, though. On Tuesday, when asked another question about Romo’s future with the organization, the Cowboys owner didn’t want to comment.

“I’m not going to get into that at all – whether we’ve talked or not,” Jones said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re at a juncture now that we need to just cool it in our public conversations about what we’re going to be doing or not doing there with Tony.”

You know things have gotten a little crazy when Jerry Jones doesn’t want to talk about something. He is, after all, a guy who openly admitted to trying to whip up a little quarterback controversy late in the season. It doubtlessly does not help that Jones is very fond of Romo and will be sad to see him go, but reality dictates he probably will go, and perhaps Jones is aware that constant public discussion may impact his leverage.