Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte will not let Cowboys owner use Twitter

Could you imagine the type of trouble Jerry Jones could get himself into if he had a Twitter account? Unfortunately, we are never going to see the Dallas Cowboys owner tweeting. Why? Because his daughter won’t allow it.

Charlotte Jones Anderson, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer for the Cowboys, is in charge of handling what the team puts out via social media. In a recent interview with “The Ben and Skin Show” on 105.3 The Fan, Anderson revealed that she has forbidden her father — and brother Stephen, for that matter — from having a social media account.

“Well the others are not on it because I do not trust them to be on it,” she said with a laugh, as transcribed by the Dallas Morning News. “I am in charge of the brand so I’ve gotta have just a mild bit of control. So it’s a good thing they don’t know how to do it so that I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to wake up to unlike the others that frequent our locker room.”

Anderson added that she was “shocked” by how ugly social media can be when she first plugged herself in.

“Shocked first then scared second,” she said. “It’s amazing to me the things that people want to share with people, and the people that think what they share is actually interesting. That’s a whole other conversation.”

Jerry Jones already got a first-hand look at how much trouble social media can be when some scandalous photos of the 74-year-old went viral a few years back. While we’d love to see what type of legendary quotes Jones could come up with if he used Twitter, it’s safe to say Charlotte is doing the right thing.