Jerry Jones explains why Cowboys had no interest in Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in need of a reserve quarterback this past week, but Colin Kaepernick did not even get a look from the organization.

The reason, according to Jerry Jones, is because the free agent quarterback simply did not fit what the team was looking for, with the Cowboys going for veteran Luke McCown instead.

“We really have our guys set in a way that Luke fit what we wanted from our third quarterback,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “… Dak [Prescott] is obviously No. 1. [Kellen] Moore obviously is No. 2, and so we’re looking for more somebody that we can evaluate and train and possibly be a quarterback of the future.”

There’s nothing that the 36-year-old McCown offers for the future, but Jones added that Dallas likes Moore as a backup.

“The real thing is that we’re looking at what fits our team talentwise. Talentwise. We like Luke very much, and so, I know where you’re going, and the issue here is our depth and building around what fits our offense,” Jones said. “We really like Moore as the backup. We don’t want to think too much about not having Dak.”

If the Cowboys think Moore is a backup, fair enough, because Kaepernick certainly isn’t a third-stringer. And Jones, for what it’s worth, downplayed the former 49er quarterback’s national anthem protests as a reason he is still unsigned.

“Well, I know this: I feel that every team in the National Football League makes every decision on players to win the ballgame,” Jones said. “And so, if someone’s not on a team, I would say that for whatever the reason, the decision-makers on all 32 teams are trying to pick them to win, and so, I accept that. And if they’re not out there, that’s why they’re not out there.”

Kaepernick has been eyeing up a new potential landing spot recently. A move to Dallas was never in the cards.