Jerry Jones’s Hall of Fame bash reportedly cost $16 million

Never let it be said that Jerry Jones doesn’t know how to party.

The Dallas Cowboys owner celebrated his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction with a $16 million party in Canton, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

The gathering featured a performance by Justin Timberlake and these custom napkins, as shared by Tony Romo.

At Jerry's Hall of Fame party. This napkin says it all. I've heard more Jerry-ism's than anyone. I love 'em. Cheers to the man! pic.twitter.com/rVWh9GGxF5 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 5, 2017

We are betting Jones had a more luxurious mode of transportation than one of his fellow inductees’ simple, straightforward car ride, too. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

H/T CBS Sports