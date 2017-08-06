Jerry Jones’s Hall of Fame bash reportedly cost $16 million
Never let it be said that Jerry Jones doesn’t know how to party.
The Dallas Cowboys owner celebrated his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction with a $16 million party in Canton, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.
Source close to Jones family tells me #Jerry #HOF party cost: $16 MILLION. @1053thefan #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/nOLCCaxySY
— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 5, 2017
The gathering featured a performance by Justin Timberlake and these custom napkins, as shared by Tony Romo.
At Jerry's Hall of Fame party. This napkin says it all. I've heard more Jerry-ism's than anyone. I love 'em. Cheers to the man! pic.twitter.com/rVWh9GGxF5
— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 5, 2017
We are betting Jones had a more luxurious mode of transportation than one of his fellow inductees’ simple, straightforward car ride, too. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.
