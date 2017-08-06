Ad Unit
Jerry Jones’s Hall of Fame bash reportedly cost $16 million

by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones

Never let it be said that Jerry Jones doesn’t know how to party.

The Dallas Cowboys owner celebrated his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction with a $16 million party in Canton, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

The gathering featured a performance by Justin Timberlake and these custom napkins, as shared by Tony Romo.

We are betting Jones had a more luxurious mode of transportation than one of his fellow inductees’ simple, straightforward car ride, too. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.

H/T CBS Sports

