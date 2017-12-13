pixel 1
header
Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Jerry Jones hints at next move after Roger Goodell extension

December 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones

With all avenues apparently exhausted, Jerry Jones is coming to terms with another seven years of Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner — and looking for new ways to curb some of his power.

The Dallas Cowboys commissioner, who fought Goodell’s extension tooth and nail, had words of praise for the commissioner on Wednesday, conceding that Goodell loves the league and has been good for it. However, he also floated the possibility of looking into changes that could limit the power of the position.

It’s worth noting that Jones was once a steadfast Goodell ally, though the Ezekiel Elliott suspension seemed to be something of a breaking point. As recently as this week, he was hopeful that he could find a way to impede Goodell’s new contract, but it seems that he’s lost that fight. He knows it, too — that’s why he’s both trying to talk his way back onto Goodell’s good side while also looking at alternative methods of limiting Goodell’s power.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus