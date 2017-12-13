Jerry Jones hints at next move after Roger Goodell extension

With all avenues apparently exhausted, Jerry Jones is coming to terms with another seven years of Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner — and looking for new ways to curb some of his power.

The Dallas Cowboys commissioner, who fought Goodell’s extension tooth and nail, had words of praise for the commissioner on Wednesday, conceding that Goodell loves the league and has been good for it. However, he also floated the possibility of looking into changes that could limit the power of the position.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Roger Goodell: “He does love this league, there’s no question about that. And he’s been good for this league.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 13, 2017

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “You can have a nice, long conversation about the power of the commissioner.” Interesting. Discussing possible constitutional changes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2017

It’s worth noting that Jones was once a steadfast Goodell ally, though the Ezekiel Elliott suspension seemed to be something of a breaking point. As recently as this week, he was hopeful that he could find a way to impede Goodell’s new contract, but it seems that he’s lost that fight. He knows it, too — that’s why he’s both trying to talk his way back onto Goodell’s good side while also looking at alternative methods of limiting Goodell’s power.