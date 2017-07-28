Jerry Jones: ‘There’s no domestic violence involved’ with Ezekiel Elliott’s case

The NFL is expected to announce any potential disciplinary action against Ezekiel Elliott in the coming days, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been given the impression that domestic violence will not factor into the decision.

Jones said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday that he has seen both the presentations from Elliott’s camp and the NFL, and there is no mention of domestic violence in either.

"There’s no domestic violence involved here": @dallascowboys owner Jerry Jones on NFL investigation of @EzekielElliott – listen on Ch. 88! pic.twitter.com/B6cy4jTzsS — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 28, 2017

It’s possible that there could be more information that has not yet been presented to Jones, but this is not the first time he has said he sees no evidence indicating Elliott would be guilty of domestic violence after the NFL conducted its investigation.

Of course, the accusations Elliott’s ex-girlfriend made against him are only part of the story now. He recently was investigated by Dallas police for his alleged involvement in an assault. The former Ohio State star also exposed a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

There were rumblings that Elliott might be suspended for the first week or two of the 2017 season before he was allegedly involved in a bar fight. At this point, it would be a surprise if the NFL let him go with no punishment at all or even just a fine.