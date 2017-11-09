Jerry Jones says he has no interest in taking Roger Goodell’s job

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clarified Wednesday that he’s not trying to scuttle commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension because he wants his job.

Jones’s efforts to block Goodell’s extension led some to speculate that the Cowboys owner was after the position himself. That’s not true, according to Jones, who said he wouldn’t trade his role as owner of the Cowboys for anything — even the presidency of the United States.

“I am just so appreciative of what I get to do,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ show, via Jon Machota of SportsDay. “This being a part of the Cowboys, being there first and foremost for the Cowboys, competing, this was my dream life.

“They don’t make one, including Trump’s job, I’m serious, that I’d trade for getting to run the Cowboys.”

Jones has other reasons for trying to block Goodell’s contract, some of which are presented here. If he’s to be believed, taking the job himself isn’t one of them.