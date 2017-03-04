Jerry Jones not ruling out Tony Romo returning to Cowboys

Jerry Jones is clinging to Tony Romo the way a child does to his favorite blanky. And he is not going to let go of his beloved quarterback too easily.

Even though recent comments from the Dallas Cowboys indicated the team knows it will be parting ways with Romo this offseason, Jones still won’t rule out the quarterback’s return to Dallas.

Jerry Jones said he has not ruled out Romo playing in Dallas next year. Says Romo can lead a team to a title pic.twitter.com/sFy4r9uSEM — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 4, 2017

Jones also dismissed the talk about a potential 3-way trade involving the Cowboys, Redskins and 49ers that would include Romo and Kirk Cousins.

Jerry Jones said he has not heard the three way trade rumors and it's not a consideration. no legitimacy to it pic.twitter.com/QgWywAo2pn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 4, 2017

Jones sang a similar tune back in January.

The Cowboys are close to the salary cap in money owed for 2017 and simply would have a tough time paying a backup quarterback as much as Romo would make. The veteran QB is scheduled to earn $14 million next season.

Jones could just be trying to drive up the price for Romo in a potential trade. Reports are saying that one AFC team is expected to land Romo.