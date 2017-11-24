Jerry Jones reiterates support for Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys have lost their last three games and are fading from playoff contention, but Jerry Jones is not ready to hit the panic button just yet.

On Friday, the day after his Cowboys were blown out at home for the second straight week, Jones told 105.3 The Fan that he believes the postseason is still within reach.

“We’re not a good team right now, but we can really salvage this thing,” per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I look at our schedule, I look at where we are with our talent.”

The Cowboys have home games remaining against the Redskins and Seahawks and will travel to face the Giants, Raiders and Eagles. With the way the NFL playoff picture looks, Dallas may have to run the table.

With the team having scored fewer than 10 points in each game during its three-game losing streak, we’re starting to hear some rumblings that Jason Garrett should lose his job. Jones said the organization is not even considering that at this point.

“I haven’t even thought about [coaching changes],” Jones said. “Jason Garrett was named Coach of the Year of the whole NFL last year. That was yesterday. This is today. The point is, I like this coaching staff.

“There are so many things we have to do better. There’s not any one thing.”

Some people have wondered if Jones is preoccupied with all the drama surrounding Roger Goodell’s next contract, but that shouldn’t affect the team on the field. The Cowboys simply look lost on offense without Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott has proven he is not comfortable being the focal point of the offense. If Garrett — a former NFL quarterback — can’t help remedy that situation, perhaps coaching changes are in order.