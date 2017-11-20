Report: Jerry Jones asks for second vote on Roger Goodell contract, gets denied

Jerry Jones is still fighting to derail Roger Goodell’s contract extension talks with the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys owner continues to come up empty with his objections.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reports that Jones submitted a formal request to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank over the weekend asking if the terms of Goodell’s extension will come to a vote among the league’s 32 team owners. Blank is the chairman of the six-owner compensation committee that has been tasked with negotiating Goodell’s new deal.

Jones feels Goodell’s extension is being prematurely approved, and he wrote in his letter that “we can’t possibly have authorized the terms of Commissioner’s contract extension yet, since we still have no idea what those proposed terms will be.” Not surprisingly, Jones was essentially told to go away. Here’s more:

Jones asked if the extension will come to a vote again, and said Blank’s reply doesn’t need to be longer than one word—yes or no. Blank wrote back with more than just “no.” In his letter, sent Monday to Jones and the other owners, he quoted the May resolution as saying “the membership approves the extension of the Commissioner’s employment, and authorizes the Compensation Committee to negotiate and enter into a contract.” Blank said Jones was ignoring the facts “to satisfy your personal agenda.”

The personal agenda Blank referenced likely has to do with the belief that Jones only wants to make life difficult for Goodell because the commissioner decided to suspend Ezekiel Elliott for six games. Elliott’s suspension was handed down in August, and Jones and the 31 other team owners reportedly voted unanimously to extend Goodell’s contract back in May.

Jones insists his issue with Goodell’s new deal has to do with compensation and accountability, but the animated threat he reportedly issued to the commissioner after Elliott was suspended indicates otherwise. The extension is likely going to be finalized in the coming weeks despite Jones’ efforts.