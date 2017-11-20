Jerry Jones reportedly wants to use secret ballot with Roger Goodell contract talks

Jerry Jones apparently feels that his fellow team owners would be more likely to side with him in his pursuit to derail Roger Goodell’s contract talks if they could remain anonymous.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that Jones is seeking to use a secret ballot for NFL owners to vote on something related to the league’s ongoing contract negotiations with Goodell. The exact purpose of the secret ballot is unknown, and a source with knowledge of the situation told Florio that “many different approaches and permutations of votes are possible.”

Florio notes that a majority of 17 owners is needed in order for the process of secret balloting to be approved. If Jones’ goal is to have the league conduct a secret vote to determine if the unanimous decision to extend Goodell’s contract — which was reached in May — should be overturned, he would need 24 votes to rescind or revise the original decision.

NFL owners previously used secret ballots to determine if the Chargers should build their new stadium in Carson or Inglewood.

Jones was one of 32 team owners who voted in May to approve Goodell’s extension, but he insists there should be another vote once the exact terms are proposed. However, the league’s owners — Jones included — have agreed to allow a six-owner compensation committee negotiate the terms of the deal.

By seeking a secret vote, Jones is likely trying to essentially reverse the league’s decision to allow six owners to determine Goodell’s compensation. Jones reportedly sent a letter to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the head of the compensation committee, over the weekend to ask for another vote. He was denied.

Jones says his issue with Goodell’s extension has to do with the absurd compensation the commissioner is reportedly seeking in addition to the power he has been given, but the wide-ranging belief is that he turned on Goodell after Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games.