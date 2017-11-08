Jerry Jones threatening to sue NFL owners to block Roger Goodell contract extension

Jerry Jones has escalated his feud with Roger Goodell.

The Dallas Cowboys owner has reportedly been vocal in trying to block a contract extension for the NFL’s commissioner. Now the New York Times reports that Jones has gone so far as to hire David Boies, an attorney who is under fire for helping prominent Hollywood figure, Harvey Weinstein, to aid his case.

The Times says Jones is threatening to sue the owners of the six NFL teams that sit on the compensation committee, which determines compensation for the league’s top executives, if they do not scrap plans for a contract extension for Goodell.

Jones is upset with Goodell for not making players stand during the national anthem, but also and most significantly because of the suspension to Ezekiel Elliott. Jones was adamant over the past year that Elliott would not be suspended over his domestic violence allegation. Elliott was never criminally charged, yet the running back was suspended six games by the league, leaving Jones furious.

Goodell has been the league’s commissioner since 2006. His contract expires after the 2018 season. He reportedly made $34 million in 2014.