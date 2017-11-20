Jerry Jones says he has no problem telling other NFL owners to ‘pipe down’

Jerry Jones has suddenly become public enemy No. 1 for the NFL as he tries to derail Roger Goodell’s contract extension talks, and the Dallas Cowboys owner seems to be fully embracing his new role.

Following his team’s 37-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night, Jones would not directly say whether he wants Goodell to be forced out as NFL commissioner.

“I’ve never addressed that in a negative way,” he said, per Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “To sum it all up, what I want (most) of all is I want accountability, more accountability. I want unprecedented accountability to the ownership. That simple.”

The common belief is that Jones has had an axe to grind with Goodell since star running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games following a domestic violence investigation. While there’s no question Goodell has botched a number of personal conduct cases in recent years, team owners are making more money than ever. That’s why the majority of them want to extend Goodell’s contract.

Jones reportedly only has a few other owners in his corner, but he denied that his peers are trying to silence him. When asked what he would say if other owners told him to back off, Jones was defiant.

“Ask them to pipe down,” he said.

Jones was also asked if he has become a villain within the league, and he didn’t deny it.

“We won’t talk about that right now, but do you think?” he said with a laugh. “You don’t want to go with me tonight, I promise you that.”

Goodell’s extension is still expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Even if Jones ultimately comes out on the losing side of the battle, there is still a chance his fellow team owners could look to make him pay for causing so much drama.