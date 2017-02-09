Jerry Jones praises Tony Romo for Hall of Fame support

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night, and he said some of the greatest support he received came from a longtime employee who could soon be an ex-employee.

Tony Romo.

“No one was earlier or quicker to give me a hug,” Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “No one was there more – we got to see each other in person but more in spirit – than Tony. It’s no secret I just think so much of him as a person and so much of him as a player.”

Because of that close relationship, Jones expressed confidence he will be able to find a solution for Romo’s future this offseason that works for all parties.

“The main thing is we will work through it,” Jones said. “We have a sound enough foundation together that on an individual basis, we will get through this.”

Jones added that the team the Cowboys currently have was “built for Tony,” but that doesn’t mean Romo has any shot at starting in Dallas next season. The Cowboys would be insane to go away from Dak Prescott, and everyone involved realizes that. However, it likely means Jones won’t trade Romo to a team the veteran doesn’t want to play for. Romo reportedly has his sights set on a handful of contenders.