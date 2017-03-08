Ad Unit
Report: Jerry Jones gives Tony Romo list of teams he cannot sign with

March 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jerry Jones has been talking about a “do-right rule” in terms of how to handle Tony Romo’s departure from the Dallas Cowboys, and it sounds like they’re sticking to it – with a few conditions.

The Cowboys are reportedly letting Romo walk, but Jones is also giving Romo a list of teams that he cannot sign with once he’s released.

The Denver Broncos are apparently not on that list, and Jones would prefer it if Romo signed with them.

There’s no word on whether Romo’s other preferred destination, the Houston Texans, is on the list. Given that they’re not in the same conference as Dallas and not a direct rival, they probably aren’t, so Romo will be free to go where he wants.


