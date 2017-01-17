Jerry Jones does not rule out Tony Romo returning to Cowboys

Tony Romo has likely played his last game with the Dallas Cowboys, but team owner Jerry Jones does not sound ready to accept that just yet.

In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones danced around questions about Romo’s future. When asked specifically if Romo could remain with the Cowboys in 2017, Jones did not rule it out.

Any scenario where Tony Romo could return next season? Jerry Jones: "There are several cards to be played. There's been no decision made." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2017

Jerry Jones still believes Tony Romo has a chance to play in a Super Bowl. Wouldn't say if that would be with the Dallas Cowboys — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2017

Jones added that the Cowboys have “a lot to think about” with regard to Romo, which true in a way. The team has to determine if it wants to grant Romo is outright release or try to find a team Romo wants to play for that is willing to trade for the 36-year-old quarterback. But as far as deciding whether or not to part ways with Romo, it doesn’t feel like the Cowboys have a choice.

Dak Prescott is going to be the starting quarterback in Dallas when training camp begins. Romo reportedly has his eye on a specific team that he wants to play for, but the interest may not be mutual. In reality, Dallas can’t keep him. Even if Romo was willing to be a backup (which he’s not), paying a backup quarterback an average annual salary of $18 million is a recipe for failure in the NFL.