Jerry Reese admits Eli Manning is ‘probably on the back nine’

The New York Giants are aware that they will soon have to confront the reality that their franchise quarterback is headed toward the twilight of his career.

General manager Jerry Reese conceded Monday that Manning is in the decline phase of his career, though he made sure to note that he thinks he has some more good football in him.

Jerry Reese on 36-year old Eli Manning: "He's probably on the back nine but I don't think it's ancient for a quarterback.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 9, 2017

Just as an example, Manning’s brother Peyton played his first season in Denver at age 36, so it’s definitely not the end of the world for a quarterback. Eli Manning did see a drop in touchdown passes and yards in 2016, though, and the latter half of his season was a struggle. Perhaps he’s losing a step or trying to figure out how to compensate for that.