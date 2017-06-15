Jerry Rice speaks to 49ers at minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their minicamp Thursday with a bang.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, regarded by many as the best football player ever, spoke to the team, according to a tweet shared by GM John Lynch:

Thank you to the GOAT @JerryRice for coming and delivering a powerful message to our team today. pic.twitter.com/gGdOWHpynn — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) June 16, 2017

Lynch has done some big things since taking over as the team’s GM, such as maneuvering well during the draft and making smart roster decisions. You can add having Rice speak to the team to that growing list.

Rice was known for having an incredible work ethic when he played, which helped him compete at a high level throughout his 21-year career. That’s the type of presence you want around your rookies.

Lynch is doing some major work towards turning around a once-proud franchise that has faltered since letting Jim Harbaugh go.