Jets reportedly believe Jay Cutler can compete in AFC East

The Chicago Bears are expected to part ways with Jay Cutler at some point this offseason, and few teams are in more desperate need of quarterback help than the New York Jets.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports lists the Jets among several teams that could have interest in Cutler if and when he is released. While Cutler is known for making boneheaded decisions and throwing interceptions, the Jets apparently feel he “can play in the elements that are a reality in the AFC East.” Cutler has also been linked to New York now that the Jets have hired Jeremy Bates, a former Denver Broncos assistant who worked with Cutler early in his career, as their quarterbacks coach.

It’s next to impossible to imagine Cutler getting the Jets to the level they need to be at in order to knock off the New England Patriots, but New York isn’t the only AFC East team that could have interest. The Buffalo Bills could have interest if they don’t keep Tyrod Taylor and the Miami Dolphins may even kick the tires on Cutler if Ryan Tannehill ends up needing knee surgery, according to La Canfora.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the Jets would want Cutler, and the 33-year-old’s complicated relationship with Brandon Marshall would be something to watch if the two sides did work something out. Still, we don’t expect the market for a mediocre quarterback coming off a season in which he played just five games due to injury to be all that hot.