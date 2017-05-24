Jets coaches reportedly ‘pleased’ with Christian Hackenberg in practice

Christian Hackenberg may have a long way to go before he can earn the starting job with the New York Jets, but his coaches are reportedly impressed with the progress he has made this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are “pleased” with Hackenberg.

One interesting item to pop up this spring: Jets are pleased with the way QB Christian Hackenberg has looked. The Jeremy Bates effect. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

Bates was the quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos when Jay Cutler had his most productive season as a pro in 2008. He spent time as the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks for one season in 2010 and worked with Cutler again with the Chicago Bears in 2012. He was out of football from 2012 until the Jets hired him in February.

Hackenberg is entering his second NFL season, and the Jets are hoping he shows great improvement. Some of the reports we heard during his rookie season made it seem like the team regretted using the No. 51 overall pick on the former Penn State star a year ago.

With veteran Josh McCown on board and ready to play the role of starter for a bridge year, Hackenberg will have to prove himself in training camp. It sounds like he is off to a decent start.