Jets hiring female intern Collette Smith to work as preseason DBs coach

The New York Jets are taking a step forward in terms of gender equality.

The New York Daily News reports that the Jets plan to hire Collette Smith, a female intern, who will coach defensive backs during training camp. This will be the first female coach for the Jets.

Smith, 44, is a coach and marketing executive for the New York Sharks of the Independent Women’s Football League. She played for the team three seasons until being sidelined by a knee injury.

Smith was granted on-field access to the team last year and paid particular attention to the DBs. The Daily News says that’s how she was able to get the attention of Jets head coach Todd Bowles.

What the Jets are doing follows what the Arizona Cardinals did last season. Arizona hired intern Jen Welter to be a training camp coach. Like Smith, she had a background playing football.