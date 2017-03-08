Could Jets again wind up with Geno Smith at quarterback?

The New York Jets are running short of quarterback options, and there is speculation that they may have to resort to using someone who they’ve been trying to get away from for quite a while.

Brian Costello of the New York Post speculated Wednesday that the Jets may ultimately have to turn to Geno Smith once again with many other options falling through. Smith is a free agent, but he’s coming off ACL surgery and has never really been successful in the NFL, so his options may be limited. The Jets would likely be his best shot at a starting job, as their only other current options are Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, neither of whom have appeared to be ready to start.

As for the Jets, they don’t have a lot of options. Mike Glennon appears to be bound for Chicago, while Jay Cutler probably wouldn’t be keen on being part of a rebuilding project. Owner Woody Johnson, who is expected to get an ambassador role in the Trump administration, likely wouldn’t want Colin Kaepernick and his controversial political stances. Josh McCown is rumored to be headed for Dallas as a backup, and Matt Barkley isn’t a very intriguing option.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that Smith himself hadn’t closed the door on a Jets return either.

Smith told me 2 weeks ago “a return to the Jets is not out of the question.” https://t.co/91dAiPjkkR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

The only other real options would be dominoes that fall as a result of Tony Romo choosing his next team. If the Broncos make Trevor Siemian available, or Houston parts ways with Tom Savage, they could be clear options for the Jets.

This ultimately isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Smith might not leave the Jets after all. As the quarterback market takes shape and the Jets get left behind by other options, that scenario could become more and more plausible.