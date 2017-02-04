Jets reportedly ‘have their eyes on’ Mike Glennon

Again in need of a quarterback, the New York Jets are looking at some veteran options.

According to Connor Hughes of NJ.com, the Jets “seem to have their eyes on” Mike Glennon, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneer has 30 career touchdown passes to 15 interceptions, though his quarterback rating consistently hovered around 50. As a quarterback who has shown at least some level of competence in the NFL, he’ll probably command a surprising amount of money on the open market.

Glennon is a long-term Jets target, as he was reportedly considered last offseason as a Ryan Fitzpatrick alternative. To be clear, he is a risk, but Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty simply have not demonstrated a readiness to start in the NFL.

