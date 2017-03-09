Jets reportedly hoping to trade for Trevor Siemian

The New York Jets are reportedly hoping Tony Romo winds up with the Denver Broncos, as they believe that move would make it easier for them to find a starting quarterback of their own.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Jets have spoken with Denver about a possible trade for Siemian should the Broncos acquire Romo.

Cowboys now expect to trade Tony Romo to Broncos or Texans, sources say. Broncos talking with Jets about Trevor Siemian. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Jets would like to deal for Siemian but will look hard at Jay Cutler if no trade with Denver. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Mortensen later backpedaled on the notion that Siemian could be on the move.

Now getting some backpedal on Siemian/Jets/Bromcos talk. But Romo as a trade rather than release is still alive. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Albert Breer of The MMQB notes that “more than one club” will be interested in Siemian if the Broncos get Romo, but some of the teams that were previously linked to Siemian have seemingly found other solutions. The Buffalo Bills were said to be interested at one point, but they ended up agreeing to a restructured contract with Tyrod Taylor.

It seems likely that Romo will end up with either the Broncos or Houston Texans, and things got much more interesting with that situation just before free agency official began. If Denver does acquire Romo, expect them to try and start a bidding war for Siemian.