Report: Jets’ interest in Dont’a Hightower ‘cannot be overstated’

The New York Jets hosted free agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower for a visit earlier in the week, and the meeting was apparently about much more than simply driving up the price on the division rival New England Patriots.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Jets’ interest in signing Hightower is very real.

The Jets interest in Dont'a Hightower cannot be overstated. Steelers won't make a massive offer. Pats still keeping a close eye — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 14, 2017

Hightower was celebrating his 27th birthday when he visited the Jets, and they pulled out all the stops to impress him. The team took him out to dinner, made birthday cupcakes and sent Jets merchandise to his mother. The Jets also had “Happy Birthday Dont’a Hightower” written on all of the screens inside their facility.

For Hightower, it will likely come down to whether he wants to take more money from a team like the New York Jets or give the Patriots a hometown discount. If you believe this report, the latter seems like a more likely scenario. Hightower also visited the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.