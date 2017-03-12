Jets interested in Brock Osweiler?

The New York Jets are so desperate for a starting quarterback that they may consider the possibility of acquiring Brock Osweiler.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote over the weekend that Osweiler, who was recently traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans, is a name to watch as the Jets look to add a veteran signal-caller. The belief is that the Browns were only taking the $16 million in guaranteed money left on Osweiler’s contract so they could get a second-round pick from Houston, and they will probably cut him soon.

Cimini notes that the quarterback market is currently “on hold” as teams wait to see where Tony Romo will end up. The Dallas Cowboys have yet to release Romo, and the 36-year-old is likely to sign with the Texans or Denver Broncos if and when he is cut.

The only quarterbacks on the Jets roster at the moment are Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, and neither is ready to be a starter. With Geno Smith not likely to be back, there has been speculation that Jay Cutler is destined to end up in New York.

If the Jets’ options are limited to Osweiler and Cutler, they may be in bigger trouble than we thought.