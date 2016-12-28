Jets reportedly likely to keep Todd Bowles

The New York Jets reportedly won’t make a coaching change this offseason.

A source told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News that the Jets “don’t anticipate changes,” meaning coach Todd Bowles is likely safe.

General manager Mike Maccagnan is also said to be set for a third year at the helm despite the team going from 10-6 in 2015 to 4-11 in 2016.

Bowles is said to be helped by a lack of an obvious replacement. Owner Woody Johnson has a history of hiring first-time coaches, but most of the bigger coaching candidates of the offseason have previous experience as NFL head coaches.

Despite the team being outscored 116-26 in their last three losses, things don’t appear to have changed from this report. Bowles hasn’t had much talent this year, and Ryan Fitzpatrick was a disaster at the quarterback position. That is not entirely the coach’s fault.